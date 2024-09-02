ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.54.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.
