Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,100 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 649,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 183,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,132. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after buying an additional 279,285 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 479,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.