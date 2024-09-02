Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,100 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 649,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
ADX traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 183,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,132. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
