Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by V2 Financial group LLC

V2 Financial group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of V2 Financial group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $574.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $550.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.07. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.