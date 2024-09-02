Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.99 and last traded at $148.56. 31,169,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 62,049,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

