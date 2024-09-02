Aerodrome Finance Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $91.56 million and $8.46 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,239,757,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,239,757,830.159012 with 597,034,445.1556093 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.56001233 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $7,418,644.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.