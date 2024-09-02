Aion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $200.37 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $799,926.69 and $200.37 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00076381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007515 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

