Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Increased by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

ABNB opened at $117.31 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,507 shares of company stock valued at $92,442,963 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

