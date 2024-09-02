Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 11.0% in August

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
View Our Latest Report on EADSY
Airbus Stock Performance
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.