Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 11.0% in August

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. Airbus has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

