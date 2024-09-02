Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 9th Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Albany International accounts for 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Albany International were worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 94.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 27.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $94.16. 101,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.