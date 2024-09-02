Aleph Zero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.20 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $111.20 million and $829,865.51 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 274,523,374 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

