Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.75 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $23.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00038021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,588,771 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

