Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 54.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 682,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average is $126.65. Allegion has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $141.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

