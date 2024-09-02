Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.