American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AAT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 237,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 150.56%.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Assets Trust
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.