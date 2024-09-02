American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 237,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.