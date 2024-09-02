American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:QCON)

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
QCON opened at $44.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.
American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile
