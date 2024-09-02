American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $98.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.77.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

