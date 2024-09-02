American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $19.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
