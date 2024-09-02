American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $19.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

