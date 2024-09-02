American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.06. 1,796,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,787. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

