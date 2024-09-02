Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Phraction Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Phraction Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 5.6% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 208,522 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.84. 2,771,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,937. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

