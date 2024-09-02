Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $276.35

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $204.76 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $270.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

