Analysts Set Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) PT at $62.50

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

SYBT opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $373,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,757 shares of company stock worth $1,165,177. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,226,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

