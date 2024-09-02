Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) PT at $27.63

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Chemours alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemours

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Chemours by 1,510.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 1,969.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.