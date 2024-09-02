Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $172,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $214.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average of $192.88. The company has a market capitalization of $682.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

