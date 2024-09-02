Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 831,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,436,000. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 197,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,093,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $205.12. 263,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,198. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $149.59 and a 1 year high of $223.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

