Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.26. 7,313,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $15,338,110 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.