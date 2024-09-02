Apu Apustaja Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $57.30 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apu Apustaja alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00018903 USD and is down -17.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $8,522,813.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apu Apustaja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apu Apustaja and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.