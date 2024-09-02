Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Short Interest Down 8.6% in August

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,890,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 78,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ALTM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,028,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342,846. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

