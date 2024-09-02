Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.33 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $63.82 million and $8.33 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

