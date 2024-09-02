Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $63.31 million and $8.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00037885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

