Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Argo Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 2,012.61% and a negative net margin of 93.70%. Analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
