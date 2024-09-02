Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Argo Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 2,012.61% and a negative net margin of 93.70%. Analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 876,406 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.