Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Arhaus accounts for 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARHS stock remained flat at $12.31 during midday trading on Friday. 647,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARHS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

