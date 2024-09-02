Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. FCG Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.38. 1,548,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,699. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,176,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,296 shares of company stock worth $44,532,174 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

