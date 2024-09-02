Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKRGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $13.24 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKRFree Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

