Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) & Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Critical Survey

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) and Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Arkema has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superdry has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arkema and Superdry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 0 0 1 0 3.00 Superdry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arkema and Superdry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $10.30 billion 0.68 $452.40 million $5.06 18.41 Superdry $655.98 million 0.01 -$177.94 million N/A N/A

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and Superdry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 3.80% 8.18% 4.30% Superdry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arkema beats Superdry on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. This segment also offers performance polymers, such as specialty polyamides, PVDF, polyimides, fluorospecialties, and polyetherketoneketone; and performance additives which includes molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide. The Advance Materials and Coating Solutions segment offers coating solutions, including comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; coating additives, such as sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives. This segment also provides decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbent, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. The Intermediates segment provides fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. It operates 213 owned, and 410 franchised and licensed stores; and 18 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

