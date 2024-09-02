Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,440 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

