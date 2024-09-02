Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 963,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,772.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.74. 1,219,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

