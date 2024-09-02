Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Up 18.6% in August

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

AHH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 436,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 911.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHH shares. StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

