Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARTV. Wedbush assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTV opened at $11.54 on Friday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

In other news, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

