Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $138.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.