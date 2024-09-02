ASD (ASD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $24.87 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,992.16 or 1.00091713 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03781524 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,272,094.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

