ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,839,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.