Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 603,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

ASH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Ashland has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

