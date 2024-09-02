Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $13.81.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

