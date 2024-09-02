Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Assurant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $17.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

AIZ stock opened at $196.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.67. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $136.88 and a fifty-two week high of $197.26.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

