Astar (ASTR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $31.35 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Astar has a market capitalization of $431.25 million and approximately $31.35 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,202,393,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,128,993,459 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

