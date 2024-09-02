AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $25,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.62. 2,836,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,905. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

