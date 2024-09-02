ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

