Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Short Interest Update

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ATMU traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.85. 979,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after buying an additional 6,348,391 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,102,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,743,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,841,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

