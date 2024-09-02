AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 29,362,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,170,302. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

