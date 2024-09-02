AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

